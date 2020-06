Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool microwave

Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! 1 bedroom 1 1/2 baths renewed condo unit. The Landlords are Mr. & Mrs Clean. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood kitchen cabinets. Renewed baths. Tile throughout all the unit. This is a quite building in mint condition. There is a intercom for visitors at the Main entrance.

Walking distance to the Mall, close to Restaurants