pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
255 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9149 SW 129th Ln
9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1396 sqft
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706 A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Bay
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
