/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
349 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
9423 SW 76th st
9423 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Extremely Spacious corner unit in Sunset Palm. With 2 master bedrooms and 2 master bathrooms. Prime location in the middle of sunset. Must see.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
King Court
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lago Mar
8025 SW 107th Ave
8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful apartment 2/2, centrally located, gated community, 24 hours guard, tennis court, pool and other community areas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Westwood Lake
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
7106 SW 113th Ave
7106 Southwest 113th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1378 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Snapper Creek 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 182747 A MUST SEE!!!....Amazing 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse! With high living room ceilings allowing plenty of sunlight to come in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9001 SW 94th St
9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Don’t wait. The only 3 bedroom unit available for Rent in this Exclusive boutique condominium. Beautifully taken care of by current tenants. Corner Unit overlooking the pool and recreation area. Very Private and gate complex.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7787 SW 86th St
7787 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8110 SW 83rd Pl
8110 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the amazing community of Kings Creek. This unit features, updated kitchen, new appliances, impact windows, gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor, laminate floors upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lago Mar
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
" Reduced Price "... Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
King Court
8600 SW 109th Ave
8600 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath on 1st Floor, centrally located in a Quiet Kendall Gated Community that is nearby Turnpike, Major Highways, Shopping Malls , Restaurants , Baptist Hospital , MDCC, FIU, and excellent schools ! WATER AND HOT WATER IS
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.
Similar Pages
Sunset 1 BedroomsSunset 2 BedroomsSunset 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunset 3 BedroomsSunset Apartments with BalconySunset Apartments with Garage
Sunset Apartments with GymSunset Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunset Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunset Apartments with ParkingSunset Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FL