222 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Nassau Village
1 Unit Available
2613 Nassau Bend
2613 Nassau Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
NICE FULLY RENOVATED & BRIGHT 2 BED AND 2 BATH CONDO. BRAND NEW AC & APPLIANCES. UNIT HAS STORM SHUTTERS AND ITS A SHORT WALK AWAY FROM THE POOL.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1602 Abaco Dr
1602 Abaco Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
2/2 CHARMING GARDEN/POOL VIEW WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO FITNESS / THEATRE. SCREENED PATIO WITH STORM SHUTTER. TILED EAT IN KITCHEN. W/D INSIDE UNIT. VERY CLEAN JUNIPER MODEL. NICELY MAINTAINED AND MORE IN CONDITION.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3962 COCOPLUM CR
3962 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1208 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 1/2 townhome in heart of Coconut Creek. Ground floor just renovated with all new tile floors, new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
941 Lyons Rd
941 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1246 sqft
Available July 1st! Make this condo your home! Enjoy the openness of the vaulted ceilings, the natural light flowing in through the windows, ceramic tile throughout, full size washer and dryer, and the unit is move in ready! Awesome community with

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5001 Wiles Road
5001 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
778 sqft
NICE GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW A/C UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, COMMUNITY IS BUILT AROUND A LAKE, HAS A NICE WALKING/BIKING TRAIL BY THE LAKE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
4812 NW 22nd St
4812 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Township - 2 Master Suites upstairs Free cable, water, gym, basketball cts, pools.Fully upgraded kitchen. Half bath downstairs. Extended L.R. w/skylights overlooking beautiful lit fountain and lake.Skylights.On cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 Lyons Rd 8204
611 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
862 sqft
Unit 8204 Available 06/20/20 Coconut Creek - Property Id: 283790 This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful water view.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4836 N State Road 7 5302
4836 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CARRINGTON - COCONUT CREEK - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in one of the most sought after condominium communities in Coconut Creek. - NEWLY RENOVATED TILE FLOOR UNIT.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5838 Eagle Cay Circle
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4536 Monarch Way
4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coconut Creek, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coconut Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

