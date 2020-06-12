/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winston Park
13 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5838 Eagle Cay Circle
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5831 NW 40th Ln
5831 Northwest 40th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2266 sqft
Beautiful 3bedroom 2bathroom 2car garage home for rent! Very spacious. Stainless steel appliances. Screened in patio. Fenced yard for the dogs. Make this home yours, today! (RLNE5826103)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3802 NW 59th St
3802 Northwest 59th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5422 NW 42nd Way
5422 Northwest 42nd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Move in with as low as FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Welcome to your new home, You will enjoy the modern living of this nicely maintained upgraded home & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4233 NW 55th Pl
4233 Northwest 55th Place, Coconut Creek, FL
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in the Desirable Winston Park Community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5601 NW 43rd Way
5601 Northwest 43rd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1756 sqft
BEAUTIFULL HOUSE ALL REMODELED, VERY BRIGHT AND COZY 3 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE AREA, RIGHT IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1463 NW 48th Ave
1463 Northwest 48th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
Come see this light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home sits on a corner lot with a private backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3852 NW 63rd Court
3852 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
This spacious water view home in a wonderful gated neighborhood offers everything that you've been looking for.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
K S Park
1 Unit Available
3957 Allerdale Place
3957 Allerdale Place, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1771 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COCONUT CREEK, ASHTON PARC COMMNUITY. 2-STORY 3/2.5, A/C UNDER 1771 sq ft., KITCHEN w/ GRANITE, S/S APPLIANCES.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4256 NW 57th Dr
4256 Northwest 57th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
"RENTING FURNISHED" WITH A MODERN TASTE! BEAUTIFUL 2 STORIES, WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM, HIGH CEILING ON LIVING ROOM, LARGE TILE FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN FOR CURRENT TASTE. JACUZZI TUB, STORAGE SHED ON THE BACK, PRIVATE 6' TALL FENCED IN BACKYARD.
Similar Pages
Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoconut Creek 3 BedroomsCoconut Creek Accessible ApartmentsCoconut Creek Apartments with Balcony
Coconut Creek Apartments with GarageCoconut Creek Apartments with GymCoconut Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoconut Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoconut Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL