Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room. Beautiful landscaping throughout the large corner lot with large shed for storage. This property is located just a block from shopping and dining, and close to HWY 50 & 27 for easy commute anywhere in Clermont! Call today for your private showing!