Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD

808 Summit Greens Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

808 Summit Greens Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711
Summit Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Golfers Dream House - Beautiful home in our 55 + golf community with additional amenities such as tennis, fitness center and an indoor & outdoor pool. (Must have at least 1 member of the household age 55+). Enjoy overlooking the golf course while lounging in your screened in patio.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den has vaulted ceiling and lots of space with a little over 1700 square feet for your enjoyment. Come see this gem today as it will not last. Price to rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3834256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have any available units?
808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have?
Some of 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD offer parking?
No, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD has a pool.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
