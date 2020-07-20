808 SUMMIT GREENS BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Golfers Dream House - Beautiful home in our 55 + golf community with additional amenities such as tennis, fitness center and an indoor & outdoor pool. (Must have at least 1 member of the household age 55+). Enjoy overlooking the golf course while lounging in your screened in patio.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den has vaulted ceiling and lots of space with a little over 1700 square feet for your enjoyment. Come see this gem today as it will not last. Price to rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3834256)