All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE
697 Winding Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Clermont
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
697 Winding Lake Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home to call it yours! Offering 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Located in an excellent location and close to schools. Come view this wonderful home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clermont, FL
.
What amenities does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clermont
.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 WINDING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
