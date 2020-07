Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Make this newly renovated 3 bed, 2 bath 1 car garage beauty your next home! This property is situated on a large lot with plenty of yard space in the front and fenced in back! The kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wooden cabinets perfect for cooking. Enjoy an open view floor plan that leads right into the spacious living room with fresh vinyl flooring. Don't miss this gorgeous home conveniently located just minutes from the turnpike!