4528 Barrister Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

4528 Barrister Drive

4528 Barrister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Barrister Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Regency Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely two story house in the quiet gated community of Regency Hills community pool, tennis court , no back neighbors. Two master suites, formal living room, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen; 1 BR 1 Bath on 1st floor and 4 BRs and 3 Baths on 2 nd floor, hardwood floor, tile, gas appliances. ONLY CREDIT SCORE OF 625 AND ABOVE. 1 month deposit + 1 month rent. Available Now.

Text Matt Adam with full name @ 908-410-0412.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26042

(RLNE4666741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

