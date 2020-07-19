4528 Barrister Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lovely two story house in the quiet gated community of Regency Hills community pool, tennis court , no back neighbors. Two master suites, formal living room, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen; 1 BR 1 Bath on 1st floor and 4 BRs and 3 Baths on 2 nd floor, hardwood floor, tile, gas appliances. ONLY CREDIT SCORE OF 625 AND ABOVE. 1 month deposit + 1 month rent. Available Now.



Text Matt Adam with full name @ 908-410-0412.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26042



