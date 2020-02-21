All apartments in Clermont
Clermont, FL
447 W DESOTO STREET
447 W DESOTO STREET

447 W Desoto St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

447 W Desoto St, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LAKEFRONT three bedroom two bath home located directly on CRYSTAL LAKE! CUSTOM construction offers tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and hallways, real wood tread stairway and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings offer the spacious feel and LAKE VIEWS from most rooms! All appliances are included along with a full size washer/dryer. CLOSE to all the downtown activites and just blocks from the waterside park and trail. ENJOY lake front living, CRYSTAL LAKE allows kayaking, canoeing and motors up to 5 mph. Landlord INCLUDES pest control AND yard care in the rent. COME SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have any available units?
447 W DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 447 W DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 447 W DESOTO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 W DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
447 W DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 W DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 447 W DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET offer parking?
No, 447 W DESOTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 W DESOTO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 447 W DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 447 W DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 W DESOTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 W DESOTO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 W DESOTO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

