447 W DESOTO STREET

LAKEFRONT three bedroom two bath home located directly on CRYSTAL LAKE! CUSTOM construction offers tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and hallways, real wood tread stairway and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings offer the spacious feel and LAKE VIEWS from most rooms! All appliances are included along with a full size washer/dryer. CLOSE to all the downtown activites and just blocks from the waterside park and trail. ENJOY lake front living, CRYSTAL LAKE allows kayaking, canoeing and motors up to 5 mph. Landlord INCLUDES pest control AND yard care in the rent. COME SEE TODAY!