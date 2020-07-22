4260 BUGLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This homes was built in 2014 with over 3200 sq. ft. that's ready for your occupancy. Your precious pets are welcome. Maximum of 2 pets with a weight limit no more than 35 lbs each. There is a pet fee and pet deposit required. Pest control and lawn service is included. The community provides a pool and playground for family fun.



Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (2800.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% to 50% of your NET income. Security deposit is 3000.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum consecutive required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You will be required to have renters insurance. "Equal Housing Opportunity".