This homes was built in 2014 with over 3200 sq. ft. that's ready for your occupancy. Your precious pets are welcome. Maximum of 2 pets with a weight limit no more than 35 lbs each. There is a pet fee and pet deposit required. Pest control and lawn service is included. The community provides a pool and playground for family fun.
Qualifications: Your combine NET monthly income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (2800.00 per month x 3). Your combine debts should not exceed 45% to 50% of your NET income. Security deposit is 3000.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum consecutive required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. You will be required to have renters insurance. "Equal Housing Opportunity".
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have any available units?
4260 BUGLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 4260 BUGLE STREET have?
Some of 4260 BUGLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 BUGLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4260 BUGLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 BUGLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4260 BUGLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4260 BUGLE STREET offers parking.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 BUGLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4260 BUGLE STREET has a pool.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4260 BUGLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 BUGLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 BUGLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4260 BUGLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.