All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 4040 Greystone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
4040 Greystone Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

4040 Greystone Dr

4040 Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4040 Greystone Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful home in the gated Legends Golf and Country Club Community of Clermont. This home has lots to love. Featuring a spacious, three car garage and mature landscaping. The Master suite includes a large walk in closet and en-suite with dual sinks, shower, garden tub and water closet. The home features tile in all rooms except the three guest bedrooms. In addition to the 4 bedrooms and three baths, there is a family room, breakfast nook, pantry, dining room, study and laundry room. Many upgraded features. Plenty of space throughout the house with an open floor plan in the main living space. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with vast counter tops and cabinets for storage. Best of all you get the gorgeous views directly from the kitchen.

The amenities included are a community POOL, TENNIS COURTS, and FITNESS CENTER/GYM.
Privacy and safety with a lovely golf view in quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping and restaurants, and much more. You will love our electric company SECO, non-profit. Very low utility bills. Great neighbors in a friendly, gated community.

***RENT INCLUDES: Cable, Internet, Phone and Lawn Service- $200+ Value ****

***PET FRIENDLY**** Currently the golf course is not operational****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Greystone Dr have any available units?
4040 Greystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 4040 Greystone Dr have?
Some of 4040 Greystone Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Greystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Greystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Greystone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 Greystone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Greystone Dr offers parking.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Greystone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4040 Greystone Dr has a pool.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4040 Greystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 Greystone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 Greystone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4040 Greystone Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College