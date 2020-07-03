4040 Greystone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful home in the gated Legends Golf and Country Club Community of Clermont. This home has lots to love. Featuring a spacious, three car garage and mature landscaping. The Master suite includes a large walk in closet and en-suite with dual sinks, shower, garden tub and water closet. The home features tile in all rooms except the three guest bedrooms. In addition to the 4 bedrooms and three baths, there is a family room, breakfast nook, pantry, dining room, study and laundry room. Many upgraded features. Plenty of space throughout the house with an open floor plan in the main living space. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with vast counter tops and cabinets for storage. Best of all you get the gorgeous views directly from the kitchen.



The amenities included are a community POOL, TENNIS COURTS, and FITNESS CENTER/GYM.

Privacy and safety with a lovely golf view in quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping and restaurants, and much more. You will love our electric company SECO, non-profit. Very low utility bills. Great neighbors in a friendly, gated community.



***RENT INCLUDES: Cable, Internet, Phone and Lawn Service- $200+ Value ****



***PET FRIENDLY**** Currently the golf course is not operational****