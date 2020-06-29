3984 Beacon Ridge Way

Amenities

Gated Community, 24/7 Guard. Heated Community Pool. Tennis Court. Basketball Court. Indoor Gym. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Home Comes With A Professionally Landscaped Front Yard. With Granite Counter Tops In The Kitchen And All Appliances Including 1 Yr Old French Door Samsung Fridge. Water Heater And Air Conditioner Are Less Than 5 Yrs Old And Installed For Those Low Electric Bills During The Hot Summer. This Beautiful Home Boasts High Ceilings That Give It A Large, Open & Airy Feel And A Brand New Enclosure In The Back With Views Of The Golf Course. This Is Not A Short-sale Or Foreclosure So You Will Get A Prompt Response On Your Offer And You Can Move In Quickly. Owner Is Motivated, Come And See Today, You'll Love What This Home Has To Offer.



