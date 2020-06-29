All apartments in Clermont
3962 Derby Glen Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:45 AM

3962 Derby Glen Dr

3962 Derby Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3962 Derby Glen Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS *PLEASE NOTE GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOME IS SHOWN BY REALTORS ONLY* Available Now Stately and spacious 4BR 3BA two-story home offers beautiful features inside and out! Features include a pleasing landscaped property with native palm trees, a covered porch front entry, trey ceilings, granite counters, a huge center island, kitchen with a dinette, a separate formal dining room, stylish light fixtures, tiled baths, and custom wall finishes. Enjoy upper and lower rear patios for bird's eye view sunsets and a cobblestone driveway to a two-car garage. Come make this gorgeous home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Legends
High school: East Ridge High School
Middle school: Windy Hill Middle School
Elementary school: Lost Lake Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

