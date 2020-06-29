3962 Derby Glen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS *PLEASE NOTE GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOME IS SHOWN BY REALTORS ONLY* Available Now Stately and spacious 4BR 3BA two-story home offers beautiful features inside and out! Features include a pleasing landscaped property with native palm trees, a covered porch front entry, trey ceilings, granite counters, a huge center island, kitchen with a dinette, a separate formal dining room, stylish light fixtures, tiled baths, and custom wall finishes. Enjoy upper and lower rear patios for bird's eye view sunsets and a cobblestone driveway to a two-car garage. Come make this gorgeous home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Legends

High school: East Ridge High School

Middle school: Windy Hill Middle School

Elementary school: Lost Lake Elementary School