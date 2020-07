Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill extra storage

3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the features you need! Large, vaulted Family Room and ceiling fan. Big eat-in-Kitchen with appliances. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup & additional storage area. Master bedroom is carpeted & has a walk-in closet with a private bath offering a separate linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer plenty of room with large closets. Rear porch has room for your BBQ grill. Lawn Care included in rent.