Clermont, FL
3054 Chavez Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:26 AM

3054 Chavez Avenue

3054 Chavez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Chavez Avenue, Clermont, FL 34715
Verde Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
This Beautiful home is situated in Verde Ridge in the heart of the hills of Clermont and features a with a community pool and playground. The interior features a kitchen w/breakfast bar and granite countertop and the common areas are comprised of an open floor plan with beautiful laminate floors and large closets throughout. The Master Bedroom features a separate glass enclosed shower and a separate tub. Patio is perfect for taking in a relaxing Central Florida evening.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have any available units?
3054 Chavez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3054 Chavez Avenue have?
Some of 3054 Chavez Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Chavez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Chavez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Chavez Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 Chavez Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue offer parking?
No, 3054 Chavez Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Chavez Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3054 Chavez Avenue has a pool.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3054 Chavez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Chavez Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Chavez Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Chavez Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
