2734 Valiant Drive

What more can you ask for? Two mater suites, a community pool and tennis to enjoy the outdoors. The double front door's lead you into the foyer, formal living room and dining room all overlooking the screened lanai and yard with no rear neighbors. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas range and breakfast bar all overlooking the dinette, lanai and family room. This gated community features a pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and security. Easy access to major roadways, shopping, and a movie theater.