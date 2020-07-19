All apartments in Clermont
2734 Valiant Drive

Location

2734 Valiant Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Regency Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
What more can you ask for? Two mater suites, a community pool and tennis to enjoy the outdoors. The double front door's lead you into the foyer, formal living room and dining room all overlooking the screened lanai and yard with no rear neighbors. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas range and breakfast bar all overlooking the dinette, lanai and family room. This gated community features a pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and security. Easy access to major roadways, shopping, and a movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Valiant Drive have any available units?
2734 Valiant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2734 Valiant Drive have?
Some of 2734 Valiant Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Valiant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Valiant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Valiant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Valiant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Valiant Drive offers parking.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Valiant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2734 Valiant Drive has a pool.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive have accessible units?
No, 2734 Valiant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Valiant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Valiant Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2734 Valiant Drive has units with air conditioning.
