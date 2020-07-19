219 HUNT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 5BR/3BA features a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, separate formal living & dining areas. One bedroom & bathroom is located on the first floor with additional 4 bedrooms plus loft are on the second floor. Home has ceramic tiles and BEAUTIFUL hardwood flooring with a security and intercom system throughout. Located minutes away from Clermont Waterfront Park, HWY 27 & SR 50. South Lake Hospital, schools, restaurants, shopping areas and National Training Center are also within close proximity. Make an appointment to see this home today!