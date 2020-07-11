All apartments in Clermont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 HUNT STREET

219 Hunt St · No Longer Available
Location

219 Hunt St, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 5BR/3BA features a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, separate formal living & dining areas. One bedroom & bathroom is located on the first floor with additional 4 bedrooms plus loft are on the second floor. Home has ceramic tiles and BEAUTIFUL hardwood flooring with a security and intercom system throughout. Located minutes away from Clermont Waterfront Park, HWY 27 & SR 50. South Lake Hospital, schools, restaurants, shopping areas and National Training Center are also within close proximity. Make an appointment to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 HUNT STREET have any available units?
219 HUNT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 219 HUNT STREET have?
Some of 219 HUNT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 HUNT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
219 HUNT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 HUNT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 219 HUNT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 219 HUNT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 219 HUNT STREET offers parking.
Does 219 HUNT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 HUNT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 HUNT STREET have a pool?
No, 219 HUNT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 219 HUNT STREET have accessible units?
No, 219 HUNT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 219 HUNT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 HUNT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 HUNT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 HUNT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
