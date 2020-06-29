Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets pool air conditioning fireplace

1973 Brantley Circle Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Pool Home in Margaree Gardens Clermont - Available in November. Looking for a spacious pool home in an established sought after neighborhood? Here it is! Beautiful stack 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with nearly 2300 sf living area. Tiled sunny foyer says welcome home. Pool care and Lawn care included so you can really live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the great home for entertaining. Easy care tile and laminate flooring. No carpet! Kitchen features extra sink in the Island. Bright Office space with large windows. Family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the screened pool. Dining room offers pretty french doors overlooking the pool and private treed backyard. Plus the large 19 x 15 Living Room or "man cave" with another set of sliding glass doors to the pool. Two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups, a convenient laundry tub and access door to the side yard. New AC system and automatic irrigation control box. Master boasts deep whirlpool tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Generous space for your wardrobe in the walk-in closet. Hall bath has a pool bath door. Coveted Margaree Gardens neighborhood is just off of Lake Shore Dr in Clermont and located close to everything! A rare find available for Rent.



Contact Phyllis Rodman, Licensed RE Broker at EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com or 352-636-4211



(RLNE5116208)