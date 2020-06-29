All apartments in Clermont
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1973 Brantley Circle

1973 Brantley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Brantley Circle, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1973 Brantley Circle Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Pool Home in Margaree Gardens Clermont - Available in November. Looking for a spacious pool home in an established sought after neighborhood? Here it is! Beautiful stack 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with nearly 2300 sf living area. Tiled sunny foyer says welcome home. Pool care and Lawn care included so you can really live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the great home for entertaining. Easy care tile and laminate flooring. No carpet! Kitchen features extra sink in the Island. Bright Office space with large windows. Family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the screened pool. Dining room offers pretty french doors overlooking the pool and private treed backyard. Plus the large 19 x 15 Living Room or "man cave" with another set of sliding glass doors to the pool. Two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups, a convenient laundry tub and access door to the side yard. New AC system and automatic irrigation control box. Master boasts deep whirlpool tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Generous space for your wardrobe in the walk-in closet. Hall bath has a pool bath door. Coveted Margaree Gardens neighborhood is just off of Lake Shore Dr in Clermont and located close to everything! A rare find available for Rent.

Contact Phyllis Rodman, Licensed RE Broker at EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com or 352-636-4211

(RLNE5116208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Brantley Circle have any available units?
1973 Brantley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1973 Brantley Circle have?
Some of 1973 Brantley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Brantley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Brantley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Brantley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1973 Brantley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Brantley Circle offers parking.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Brantley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Brantley Circle has a pool.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle have accessible units?
No, 1973 Brantley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Brantley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Brantley Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1973 Brantley Circle has units with air conditioning.
