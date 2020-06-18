All apartments in Clermont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1908 Sunset Lane

1908 Sunset Lane · (866) 469-5521 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1908 Sunset Lane · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now

This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm. This exclusive residence is offered to only the best applicants. Here are just a few of the great features:

Upgraded 2/1 bungalow with open floor plan and contemporary amenities: glass shower, faux-wood floors, tile and commercial carpet, window treatments, plasma TV mounts (in family room & bedroom), European bistro breakfast bar (stools included) brand new-energy efficient washer and dryer, in-wall storage, smoke detectors, digital thermostat, remote control lighting-fully dimmable, intrusion alarm system with motion detectors, enclosed patio, fully fenced backyard, shed, and two orange trees (free squeezed delicious orange juice). Kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave, stainless sink with integrated spray faucet and water filter. Breakfast Room separate, Living Room/Great Room Large fenced yard & 1-car Carport is in a fantastic location. This home is within a mile of shopping, banks, restaurants schools & highways! SCHOOLS: Clermont Elementary, Clermont Middle & East Ridge High.

OTHER CUSTOM OPTIONS AVAILABLE:
+Monthly cleaning service
+Upgraded Ceiling Fans
+Landscape
+Pest control
+Tenant Insurance

(RLNE3294439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Sunset Lane have any available units?
1908 Sunset Lane has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1908 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 1908 Sunset Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Sunset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Sunset Lane does offer parking.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Sunset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 1908 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 1908 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
