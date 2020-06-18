1908 Sunset Lane

Amenities

___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now



This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm. This exclusive residence is offered to only the best applicants. Here are just a few of the great features:



Upgraded 2/1 bungalow with open floor plan and contemporary amenities: glass shower, faux-wood floors, tile and commercial carpet, window treatments, plasma TV mounts (in family room & bedroom), European bistro breakfast bar (stools included) brand new-energy efficient washer and dryer, in-wall storage, smoke detectors, digital thermostat, remote control lighting-fully dimmable, intrusion alarm system with motion detectors, enclosed patio, fully fenced backyard, shed, and two orange trees (free squeezed delicious orange juice). Kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave, stainless sink with integrated spray faucet and water filter. Breakfast Room separate, Living Room/Great Room Large fenced yard & 1-car Carport is in a fantastic location. This home is within a mile of shopping, banks, restaurants schools & highways! SCHOOLS: Clermont Elementary, Clermont Middle & East Ridge High.



OTHER CUSTOM OPTIONS AVAILABLE:

+Monthly cleaning service

+Upgraded Ceiling Fans

+Landscape

+Pest control

+Tenant Insurance



