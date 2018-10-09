Amenities

182 Riggings Way Available 04/01/20 Luxury living in Clermont Yacht Club. - Move in for April 1st. Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Two Story Townhome in sought after gated Yacht Club Community. All bedrooms upstairs. Large front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs. Living Rm-Dining Rm/Great Room style with recessed lighting and window bench seat. Convenient half bathroom downstairs. Large eat-in kitchen features pretty tile backsplash, center island, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and all appIiances. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Tons of storage space. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Community Pool. Close to walking trail and Lake Minneola. Small pet with non-refundable fee considered.



