Clermont, FL
1676 BOWMAN STREET
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

1676 BOWMAN STREET

1676 Bowman Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1676 Bowman Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Clermont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property features a main house plus a separate/detached cottage for extra space. The property sits on .50 of acre, sits on a corner lot and features two double-wide cement driveways. The cottage, built in 1999, has beautiful views of Lake Minnehaha and offers 720 SF with a separate AC/heat pump, full bath, and kitchen (Not to be used as living quarters) but perfect for working from home or entertaining. The over-sized two-car garage has plenty of space for a workshop and comes with a 1/2 bath, exhaust fan, washer and dryer hookups and brand new water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have any available units?
1676 BOWMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have?
Some of 1676 BOWMAN STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 BOWMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1676 BOWMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 BOWMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1676 BOWMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1676 BOWMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 BOWMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1676 BOWMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1676 BOWMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1676 BOWMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 BOWMAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1676 BOWMAN STREET has units with air conditioning.

