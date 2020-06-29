1676 BOWMAN STREET

Amenities

This property features a main house plus a separate/detached cottage for extra space. The property sits on .50 of acre, sits on a corner lot and features two double-wide cement driveways. The cottage, built in 1999, has beautiful views of Lake Minnehaha and offers 720 SF with a separate AC/heat pump, full bath, and kitchen (Not to be used as living quarters) but perfect for working from home or entertaining. The over-sized two-car garage has plenty of space for a workshop and comes with a 1/2 bath, exhaust fan, washer and dryer hookups and brand new water heater.