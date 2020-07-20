All apartments in Clermont
Last updated August 8 2019 at 5:35 PM

1587 PIER ST

1587 Pier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Pier Street, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
his home is extremely spacious at just under 2900 sq. Separate living room and singing room downstairs with open kitchen ask lots of counter/cabinet space. Hardwood floors in the entry and tile floors in the kitchen with a half bath downstairs. Eat in kitchen with Island for extra counter space. Huge bonus room upstairs perfect for a game room/office. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has stand up shower and tub. Great location minutes from Colonial drive and close to tons of local shopping and dining. This is an amazing home in a great up and coming area!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 PIER ST have any available units?
1587 PIER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1587 PIER ST have?
Some of 1587 PIER ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 PIER ST currently offering any rent specials?
1587 PIER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 PIER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 PIER ST is pet friendly.
Does 1587 PIER ST offer parking?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not offer parking.
Does 1587 PIER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 PIER ST have a pool?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not have a pool.
Does 1587 PIER ST have accessible units?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 PIER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 PIER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 PIER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
