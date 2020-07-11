1537 Nightfall Dr

Amenities

air conditioning key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities key fob access

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath is located in Clermont. This home has an amazing open floor plan, perfect for all your needs. This house has a great location in the heart of Clermont. This home also has a Brand New AC! The home also includes a state of the arc security system and keyless entry. Lawn Care is included in the rent, plus you will receive a $70 water credit! You do not want to miss out on this one! HOMEOWNER DOES REQUIRE TENANT TO CARRY THEIR OWN RENTERS INSURANCE. Please contact Florida Property Management Experts today! (352)241-7000