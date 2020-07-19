All apartments in Clermont
1463 Muir Circle
Last updated April 1 2019 at 2:53 PM

1463 Muir Circle

1463 Muir Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Muir Circle, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location for this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home is great for entertaining with a formal living and dining room and family room. The kitchen has a breakfast area for those on the go meals and a covered back patio overlooks the private yard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

