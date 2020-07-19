1463 Muir Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location for this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home is great for entertaining with a formal living and dining room and family room. The kitchen has a breakfast area for those on the go meals and a covered back patio overlooks the private yard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.