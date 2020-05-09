All apartments in Clermont
1271 WEST AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

1271 WEST AVENUE

1271 West Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1271 West Ave, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. Brand new luxury duplex in the historic section of Clermont. Duplex is under construction. Estimated completion July 1st. Enjoy access to Lake Winona, the Clermont Chain of Lakes best kept secret. Some of the many upgrades are; granite counter tops, custom ceramic tile, laminate floors, a screened 16 X 8 patio, new washer dryer set, Carrier Air Conditioner and much more. This home is close to everything: Ace Hardware, Clermont Bowling Center, only three blocks to the vibrant Clermont Downtown area , one block to State Road 50, numerous city parks and a Lake Xpress Bus Stop. It's a short commute to U.S. 27 or the Florida Turnpike via State Road 50. No smoking, no pets. Background and credit check required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have any available units?
1271 WEST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1271 WEST AVENUE have?
Some of 1271 WEST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 WEST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1271 WEST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 WEST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1271 WEST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1271 WEST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 WEST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1271 WEST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1271 WEST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 WEST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 WEST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1271 WEST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

