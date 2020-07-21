1142 SEMINOLE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground tennis court

Hard to find- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the historic section of Clermont. The interior has just been repainted. In addition to a large kitchen; the home offers a living room, a family room and a study/home office. The home sits on a roomy .23 acre lot. You'll enjoy shade all day long thanks to a wooded, king sized back yard. Don't own a lawnmower ? No problem; the landlord provides lawn service.

Clermont's Palatlakaha Recreation Complex is only one block away. The park features: baseball fields, softball fields, a soccer field, basketball courts, tennis courts, a playground, a fitness trail and a pier on Lake Palatlakaha.

The Emerald Lakes Plaza is only four blocks away. The plaza is anchored by a Save-a-Lot grocery store. Other storefronts include: a dry cleaner, a financial services center, a beauty salon, a gymnastics academy, a beauty salon, a ceramic crafts center, an attorney and two houses of worship. There is a Lake Xpress bus stop in front of the plaza. Lake Xpress goes by other shopping centers, South Lake Hospital, Lake Sumter State College and various banks. Lake Xpress interfaces with Lynx, metro Orlando's mass transit system. Note:

One of the owners is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida. First, last and one month security deposit required. No smoking. Background and credit check required.