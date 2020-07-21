All apartments in Clermont
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

1142 SEMINOLE STREET

1142 Seminole Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 Seminole Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
tennis court
Hard to find- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the historic section of Clermont. The interior has just been repainted. In addition to a large kitchen; the home offers a living room, a family room and a study/home office. The home sits on a roomy .23 acre lot. You'll enjoy shade all day long thanks to a wooded, king sized back yard. Don't own a lawnmower ? No problem; the landlord provides lawn service.
Clermont's Palatlakaha Recreation Complex is only one block away. The park features: baseball fields, softball fields, a soccer field, basketball courts, tennis courts, a playground, a fitness trail and a pier on Lake Palatlakaha.
The Emerald Lakes Plaza is only four blocks away. The plaza is anchored by a Save-a-Lot grocery store. Other storefronts include: a dry cleaner, a financial services center, a beauty salon, a gymnastics academy, a beauty salon, a ceramic crafts center, an attorney and two houses of worship. There is a Lake Xpress bus stop in front of the plaza. Lake Xpress goes by other shopping centers, South Lake Hospital, Lake Sumter State College and various banks. Lake Xpress interfaces with Lynx, metro Orlando's mass transit system. Note:
One of the owners is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida. First, last and one month security deposit required. No smoking. Background and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have any available units?
1142 SEMINOLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have?
Some of 1142 SEMINOLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 SEMINOLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1142 SEMINOLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 SEMINOLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 SEMINOLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 SEMINOLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
