Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY

1112 Grand Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this updated and clean 3BEDROOM/2BATH house located in the heart of Clermont. Brand new QUARTZ kitchen counters with generous cupboard space and brand new dishwasher. All new lighting and ceiling fans throughout entire house! Updated interior and exterior paint along with wood and brand-new laminate flooring in every room! New garage door installed with extended one stall garage along with two driveways. Available 05/23/2020 with flexible lease if looking to buy a new home within the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have any available units?
1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

