1112 S GRAND HIGHWAY

Welcome home to this updated and clean 3BEDROOM/2BATH house located in the heart of Clermont. Brand new QUARTZ kitchen counters with generous cupboard space and brand new dishwasher. All new lighting and ceiling fans throughout entire house! Updated interior and exterior paint along with wood and brand-new laminate flooring in every room! New garage door installed with extended one stall garage along with two driveways. Available 05/23/2020 with flexible lease if looking to buy a new home within the year!