Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Gateway North

Open Now until 6pm
2681 Roosevelt Blvd · (727) 245-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 700-7208 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 100-1305 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 300-3202 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600-6312 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 500-5308 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 500-5312 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 700-7303 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
parking
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Gateway North!
Life in calm Clearwater is good. Some of our apartments feature granite countertops, black appliances, tile backsplash, and a washer and dryer. Get out and enjoy our community: dig your toes in the sand at one of our poolside cabanas, chase goals in the fitness center, or perfect your own barbecue recipe at our outdoor kitchen. And if you must leave, you are close to the beach, the bay, Cleveland Street District, Downtown, and local shops and restaurants. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. Schedule a Tour, stop by, or give us a call to see for yourself why Gateway North is the place to call home. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: $100 (1bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom) $200 (bedroom) *additional deposit approval require 1/2 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $425
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: Garages available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gateway North have any available units?
Gateway North has 21 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway North have?
Some of Gateway North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway North currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway North pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway North is pet friendly.
Does Gateway North offer parking?
Yes, Gateway North offers parking.
Does Gateway North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway North have a pool?
Yes, Gateway North has a pool.
Does Gateway North have accessible units?
Yes, Gateway North has accessible units.
Does Gateway North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway North has units with dishwashers.

