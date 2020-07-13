Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible garage parking bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Gateway North!

Life in calm Clearwater is good. Some of our apartments feature granite countertops, black appliances, tile backsplash, and a washer and dryer. Get out and enjoy our community: dig your toes in the sand at one of our poolside cabanas, chase goals in the fitness center, or perfect your own barbecue recipe at our outdoor kitchen. And if you must leave, you are close to the beach, the bay, Cleveland Street District, Downtown, and local shops and restaurants. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. Schedule a Tour, stop by, or give us a call to see for yourself why Gateway North is the place to call home. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.