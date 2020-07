Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance carport

Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.You can browse online in our 24-hour business center, take a dip in our heated pool, or workout in our newly upgraded fitness facility. We also offer tennis courts and walking paths throughout the community.In your apartment, your kitchen comes fully equipped, the bathrooms are modern, and the closets are spacious. There are also washer and dryers in every unit, vaulted ceilings and fantastic skylights. It’s resort-style living at your fingertips.