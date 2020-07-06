All apartments in Clearwater
914 Eldridge St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

914 Eldridge St

914 Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 Eldridge Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

1242 sqft 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Block Home - Property Id: 206862

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage block home. New tile throughout home. New A/C, new kitchen with granite counter top, new appliances, Fresh interior and exterior paint, Close to many of Clearwater's recreational attractions,major beaches, blocks to downtown Clearwater and harbor, transit within 1 block. First month's rent ($1550) and security deposit ($1550) to move in. Owner pays for pest control. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. Section 8 considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206862
Property Id 206862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Eldridge St have any available units?
914 Eldridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Eldridge St have?
Some of 914 Eldridge St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Eldridge St currently offering any rent specials?
914 Eldridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Eldridge St pet-friendly?
No, 914 Eldridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 914 Eldridge St offer parking?
Yes, 914 Eldridge St offers parking.
Does 914 Eldridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Eldridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Eldridge St have a pool?
No, 914 Eldridge St does not have a pool.
Does 914 Eldridge St have accessible units?
No, 914 Eldridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Eldridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Eldridge St does not have units with dishwashers.

