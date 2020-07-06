914 Eldridge St

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1242 sqft 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Block Home - Property Id: 206862



Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage block home. New tile throughout home. New A/C, new kitchen with granite counter top, new appliances, Fresh interior and exterior paint, Close to many of Clearwater's recreational attractions,major beaches, blocks to downtown Clearwater and harbor, transit within 1 block. First month's rent ($1550) and security deposit ($1550) to move in. Owner pays for pest control. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. Section 8 considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206862

Property Id 206862



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5476233)