912 LAKEVIEW ROAD

This is an adorable 1/2 duplex with a private back yard and open off street parking. The unit has tiled floors and there is room for an eat in kitchen table. Spacious living room and bedroom. Block construction so very quiet and energy efficient.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
