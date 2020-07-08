All apartments in Clearwater
912 LAKEVIEW ROAD
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

912 LAKEVIEW ROAD

912 Lakeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

912 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is an adorable 1/2 duplex with a private back yard and open off street parking. The unit has tiled floors and there is room for an eat in kitchen table. Spacious living room and bedroom. Block construction so very quiet and energy efficient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have any available units?
912 LAKEVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
912 LAKEVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 LAKEVIEW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

