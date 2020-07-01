All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 827 N KEENE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
827 N KEENE ROAD
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:51 PM

827 N KEENE ROAD

827 North Keene Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

827 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great central Clearwater location! Freshly painted throughout, this is a two bedroom, one bath, first floor condo in St. Andrews Cove. Tile and laminate throughout, updated bathroom and nice kitchen with all appliances, including a new refrigerator. Separate eating area from living room and kitchen, very bright and spacious, bedrooms overlook serene lake view. Screen patio with storage area overlooks golf course. Community pool, available immediately! Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 N KEENE ROAD have any available units?
827 N KEENE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 N KEENE ROAD have?
Some of 827 N KEENE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 N KEENE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
827 N KEENE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 N KEENE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 827 N KEENE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 827 N KEENE ROAD offer parking?
No, 827 N KEENE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 827 N KEENE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 N KEENE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 N KEENE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 827 N KEENE ROAD has a pool.
Does 827 N KEENE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 827 N KEENE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 827 N KEENE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 N KEENE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa