827 N KEENE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Great central Clearwater location! Freshly painted throughout, this is a two bedroom, one bath, first floor condo in St. Andrews Cove. Tile and laminate throughout, updated bathroom and nice kitchen with all appliances, including a new refrigerator. Separate eating area from living room and kitchen, very bright and spacious, bedrooms overlook serene lake view. Screen patio with storage area overlooks golf course. Community pool, available immediately! Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash.