811 N Keene Rd, C

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Large One Bedroom Apartment in the Middle of Everything!!! - This great one bedroom apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach or the Country Campbell Causeway. Relaxing lake view from the screened patio! Bring your lounge chairs and enjoy!



***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***



Terms:

-$850.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $850.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-715 Square Feet



For additional information, please call the office 812-347-9917



