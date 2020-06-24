All apartments in Clearwater
811 N Keene Rd, C
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

811 N Keene Rd, C

811 North Keene Road · No Longer Available
Location

811 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large One Bedroom Apartment in the Middle of Everything!!! - This great one bedroom apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach or the Country Campbell Causeway. Relaxing lake view from the screened patio! Bring your lounge chairs and enjoy!

***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***

Terms:
-$850.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $850.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-715 Square Feet

For additional information, please call the office 812-347-9917

(RLNE4740982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

