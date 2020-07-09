809 Oxford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

OUTSTANDING CLEARWATER POOL HOME Located just south of convenient Hwy #60 and Clearwater High School is this spectacular three-bedroom, three-bathroom POOL property that covers 1874 square feet of living space plus beautiful private backyard and gigantic enclosed porch. Seemingly modest from this exterior, open the front door to an amazing wide-open living, dining, and family room space with highly polished terrazzo flooring throughout. Unbelievable with easy maintenance! The kitchen is a chef's dream featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops with plenty of workspace areas, and a custom-styled, innovative cabinetry perfect for storage. The 100% remodeled, contemporary style is carried into the bedrooms and bathrooms with its beautiful tiled showers, large closets, and fantastic fixtures. The pool is larger than one would expect perfect for exercising and relaxing the warm Florida sunshine. This home just needs to be seen to be appreciated. The award-winning Clearwater Beach is only 15 minutes away.



