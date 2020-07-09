All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
809 Oxford Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

809 Oxford Drive

809 Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Oxford Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
OUTSTANDING CLEARWATER POOL HOME Located just south of convenient Hwy #60 and Clearwater High School is this spectacular three-bedroom, three-bathroom POOL property that covers 1874 square feet of living space plus beautiful private backyard and gigantic enclosed porch. Seemingly modest from this exterior, open the front door to an amazing wide-open living, dining, and family room space with highly polished terrazzo flooring throughout. Unbelievable with easy maintenance! The kitchen is a chef's dream featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops with plenty of workspace areas, and a custom-styled, innovative cabinetry perfect for storage. The 100% remodeled, contemporary style is carried into the bedrooms and bathrooms with its beautiful tiled showers, large closets, and fantastic fixtures. The pool is larger than one would expect perfect for exercising and relaxing the warm Florida sunshine. This home just needs to be seen to be appreciated. The award-winning Clearwater Beach is only 15 minutes away.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Oxford Drive have any available units?
809 Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Oxford Drive have?
Some of 809 Oxford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Oxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 809 Oxford Drive offer parking?
No, 809 Oxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 809 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Oxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Oxford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 809 Oxford Drive has a pool.
Does 809 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Oxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
