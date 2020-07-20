All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:23 PM

802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE

802 North Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 North Jefferson Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Country Club Estates

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Three bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. There is a family room that was converted from the garage. Very large lot that includes lawn service. The Clearwater Sports Complex is one block from this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have any available units?
802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
