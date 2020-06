800 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW FOR 3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE -BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & TURN KEY BEACH CONDO-PRIVATE BEACH- THIS CONDO WILL EXCEED THE HIGHEST EXPECTATIONS- LOCATED ON CLEARWATER BEACH ON CLEARWATER POINT- WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RATED RESTARUANTS- SHOPPING & EVERYTHING CLEARWATER BEACH HAS TO OFFER- JUST BRING YOUR TOOTH BRUSH! ENJOY YOUR OWN PRIVATE BEACH WITH 3 HEATED PRIVATE POOLS TO CHOOSE FROM- INCLUDES EVERYTHING- water-sewer-trash-cable-internet. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, granite center island, wood floors throughout , wood cabinetry, granite counters throughout. Two bedrooms - master with king bed and guest with two twin beds- Flat screen TV's in living room- and both bedrooms. Master bath shower has a built in tiled sitting bench. Small balcony off both bedrooms and an inside stack-able washer and dryer. Comes with assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Clearwater point is pure paradise with their private pools, outdoor whirlpool, BBQ grills for cooking out, fishing and golf is close by. Come see why CLEARWATER BEACH WAS VOTED #1 BEACH AGAIN! COME ENJOY OUR SUGAR SAND BEACHES, AMAZING SUNSETS, FINE DINING AND AMUSEMENTS ALL STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR- OR IF YOU PREFER WE HAVE A TROLLEY SYSTEM IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO EXPLORE WITHOUT WALKING. Advertised price based on 8 month lease- All Florida lease's less than 6 months one day will be charged the 13% tax per Florida law & cleaning fee. THE ADVERTISED PRICE IS BASED OFF MINIMUM 9 MONTH LEASE- NO SMOKING & THIS IS A NO PET BUILDING.