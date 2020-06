800 S GULF VIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

*3 POOLS-Private Beach*AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER2020 and forward* 3month Min-(season rate$2900)- Fully equipped & Furnished-Come enjoy the warmth of Florida at this South Beach complex with your own PRIVATE BEACH, 3 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS,BBQ GRILLS and SUNSET WALKS. Fully equipped 2bedroom 2 full bath Condo with full size laundry inside your unit.updated Kitchen and tiled floors with a small view of the water.CABLE,WATER,ELECTRIC, and INTERNET IS INLCUDED. Seasonal Rate $2900 plus 13% taxes,$100 app fee, etc.(will accept longer term)-CLEARWATER BEACH IS VOTED BEST BEACH!-WITH BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS AND MARINE ANIMALS TO WATCH ALL DAY LONG. THIS CONDO IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED.DESIRABLE LOCATION MAKES A BEAUTIFUL WALK TO PIER 60 or TAKE THE TROLLEY EVERYWHERE AND NEVER NEED A CAR.PLENTY OF FINE AND CASUAL RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, SHOPPING,AND ACTIVITIES SUCH AS; CHARTER BOAT FISHING,DINNER CRUISES,SIGHTSEEING TOURS, DOLPHIN SPOTTING TOURS,PIRATE SHIP, SEA SCREAMER ETC- AND ENJOY DAILY SUNSETS AT PIER 60 W/ARTISANS, CRAFTERS,STREET PERFORMERS AND MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT ALONG WITH MOVIES ON THE LAWN AT NIGHT ---COME HAVE FUN AND RELAX YOU DESERVE IT! 3 Month MIN RULE.RATES VARY by PEAK & OFF PEAK SEASON CALL AGENT- RATES INCLUDE UTILITIES/CABLE/ INTERNET JUST COME AND ENJOY.Off season rate $1995.