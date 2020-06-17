All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

79 MIDWAY ISLAND

79 Midway Island · (727) 798-7567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Midway Island, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location, Location! Here is your chance to be a part of the exclusive waterfront/beach community of Island Estates on Clearwater Beach in a COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this gorgeous Clearwater community. Walk or bike to world famous Clearwater Beach for a day of relaxing on the beach or to view the breathtaking sunset! At your doorstep on Island Estates you can enjoy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium - home of Winter the dolphin, Island Way Grill, brand new 2-story Publix, bank, post office, convenient store, dry cleaners, nail salon and more! This home has it all, 4 bedrooms 2 baths and huge 2 car garage. A complete remodel makes this home like brand new. Granite, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, crown molding throughout, tile flooring, stainless appliances, open floor plan with high bar and pendants, eat in kitchen and a formal dining room. Plus, an inside air conditioned laundry room, new hot water tank and new landscaping. What more could you ask for? Located on a corner lot with a huge circular driveway for lots of parking. This a rare opportunity to live in a completely remodeled MOVE IN READY 4 bed/2 bath home on Island Estates without a million dollar price tag! This home will NOT last long! Come see it TODAY before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have any available units?
79 MIDWAY ISLAND has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have?
Some of 79 MIDWAY ISLAND's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 MIDWAY ISLAND currently offering any rent specials?
79 MIDWAY ISLAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 MIDWAY ISLAND pet-friendly?
No, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND offer parking?
Yes, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND does offer parking.
Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have a pool?
No, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND does not have a pool.
Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have accessible units?
No, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 79 MIDWAY ISLAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 MIDWAY ISLAND has units with dishwashers.
