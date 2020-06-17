79 MIDWAY ISLAND

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Location, Location, Location! Here is your chance to be a part of the exclusive waterfront/beach community of Island Estates on Clearwater Beach in a COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this gorgeous Clearwater community. Walk or bike to world famous Clearwater Beach for a day of relaxing on the beach or to view the breathtaking sunset! At your doorstep on Island Estates you can enjoy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium - home of Winter the dolphin, Island Way Grill, brand new 2-story Publix, bank, post office, convenient store, dry cleaners, nail salon and more! This home has it all, 4 bedrooms 2 baths and huge 2 car garage. A complete remodel makes this home like brand new. Granite, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, crown molding throughout, tile flooring, stainless appliances, open floor plan with high bar and pendants, eat in kitchen and a formal dining room. Plus, an inside air conditioned laundry room, new hot water tank and new landscaping. What more could you ask for? Located on a corner lot with a huge circular driveway for lots of parking. This a rare opportunity to live in a completely remodeled MOVE IN READY 4 bed/2 bath home on Island Estates without a million dollar price tag! This home will NOT last long! Come see it TODAY before it’s too late!