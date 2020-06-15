706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Designer furnishings and a thoughtful layout inside SandPiper’s Cove Penthouse 602. Expansive panoramic tranquil views of the Gulf of Mexico and inter coastal on your 450 SF balcony. Reserve this penthouse vacation rental for a laid-back getaway with friends, a retreat for yourself or a holiday with extended family. The penthouse is set in a prime location across the street from the beach, invites you to get out and explore.



How about early morning swims in the heated pool and finish off that book while lounging in your private pool cabana. Don’t forget your water bottles in the pool cabana refrigerator, while your friends dock in your private boat slip.



The bright and breezy penthouse offers 3 BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM - 2 King, 1 Queen bedroom each with private full bath, 1 bonus room with a Full bed. All bedrooms have 55” Samsung TV. Master suite comes with large dual sink area, extra-large glass shower and separate spa tub. Upscale finishes include quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, large laundry room, and much more. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1,2020.