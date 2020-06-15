All apartments in Clearwater
706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

706 Bayway Boulevard · (727) 403-9070
Location

706 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Designer furnishings and a thoughtful layout inside SandPiper’s Cove Penthouse 602. Expansive panoramic tranquil views of the Gulf of Mexico and inter coastal on your 450 SF balcony. Reserve this penthouse vacation rental for a laid-back getaway with friends, a retreat for yourself or a holiday with extended family. The penthouse is set in a prime location across the street from the beach, invites you to get out and explore.

How about early morning swims in the heated pool and finish off that book while lounging in your private pool cabana. Don’t forget your water bottles in the pool cabana refrigerator, while your friends dock in your private boat slip.

The bright and breezy penthouse offers 3 BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM - 2 King, 1 Queen bedroom each with private full bath, 1 bonus room with a Full bed. All bedrooms have 55” Samsung TV. Master suite comes with large dual sink area, extra-large glass shower and separate spa tub. Upscale finishes include quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, large laundry room, and much more. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
