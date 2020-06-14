All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

675 South Gulfview Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot. Located on the water where you can enjoy your private gulf-side pool and beach while watching the boats enter and and exit the pass to the Gulf of Mexico. Wonderful community resort-like amenities include: Fitness room, library, billiard room, common party room, BBQ grills, screened in porch common area. Located in the heart of Clearwater's South Beach. Convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shopping and TripAdvisor voted #1 Beach! Convenient to airports too: 25 miles from Tampa International Airport and only 14 miles from St. Pete/Clearwater Airport. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include internet, Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
