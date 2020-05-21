All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 636 WELLS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
636 WELLS COURT
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

636 WELLS COURT

636 Wells Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

636 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED AND TURN-KEY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPON APPLICANT'S APPROVAL. SORRY, BUT NO SMOKING AND NO PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED. Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Clearwater. 2 bedrooms, plus large den / office. Few minutes walk to grocery store and shopping centers, 10 min walk to Cleveland Street, and 15 min bike ride to Clearwater Beach. Adjacent to the Pinellas Bike Trail!!!! This condo features upscale finishes, including laminate wood floors, and beautiful ceramic title, maple kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with granite counters. The huge kitchen is a chef's dream with lots of counter and cabinet space and stainless steal appliances. A brand new range was just installed. Master bedroom features a king size bed, master bath has a large garden tub and walk-in-shower, dual sinks. Guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and adjoining bathroom. The den / office features two desks where computers can be set up. There is a 2 car tandem garage right next to the elevator. Fantastic community pool and club house with small fitness room. Please allow 7-10 days for association approval. CHECK OUT THE PANORAMIC VIRTUAL TOUR ATTACHED TO THIS LISTING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 WELLS COURT have any available units?
636 WELLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 WELLS COURT have?
Some of 636 WELLS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 WELLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
636 WELLS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 WELLS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 636 WELLS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 636 WELLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT offers parking.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT has a pool.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 636 WELLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa