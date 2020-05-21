636 WELLS COURT

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND TURN-KEY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPON APPLICANT'S APPROVAL. SORRY, BUT NO SMOKING AND NO PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED. Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Clearwater. 2 bedrooms, plus large den / office. Few minutes walk to grocery store and shopping centers, 10 min walk to Cleveland Street, and 15 min bike ride to Clearwater Beach. Adjacent to the Pinellas Bike Trail!!!! This condo features upscale finishes, including laminate wood floors, and beautiful ceramic title, maple kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with granite counters. The huge kitchen is a chef's dream with lots of counter and cabinet space and stainless steal appliances. A brand new range was just installed. Master bedroom features a king size bed, master bath has a large garden tub and walk-in-shower, dual sinks. Guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and adjoining bathroom. The den / office features two desks where computers can be set up. There is a 2 car tandem garage right next to the elevator. Fantastic community pool and club house with small fitness room. Please allow 7-10 days for association approval. CHECK OUT THE PANORAMIC VIRTUAL TOUR ATTACHED TO THIS LISTING!