Clearwater, FL
613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE

613 Fairwood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Fairwood Forest Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You won't want to miss this lovely Clearwater townhouse. It's freshly painted and brand new carpet upstairs. Nice decorative touches give a youthful effect. Volume ceilings add space to living area and open updated kitchen. You'll enjoy dining overlooking wrap around screen porch. Master bedroom downstairs opens to large deck. Two bedrooms and bath upstairs. Bath has double sinks and second bedroom has a walk-in closet. There's a small fenced yard out back and large one car carport on the front. Unit is within easy walking distance of Eisenhower Elementary School and zoned for Safety Harbor Middle and Countryside High. Commuting is easy via McMullen Booth and US 19. Lawn maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

