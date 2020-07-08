613 FAIRWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You won't want to miss this lovely Clearwater townhouse. It's freshly painted and brand new carpet upstairs. Nice decorative touches give a youthful effect. Volume ceilings add space to living area and open updated kitchen. You'll enjoy dining overlooking wrap around screen porch. Master bedroom downstairs opens to large deck. Two bedrooms and bath upstairs. Bath has double sinks and second bedroom has a walk-in closet. There's a small fenced yard out back and large one car carport on the front. Unit is within easy walking distance of Eisenhower Elementary School and zoned for Safety Harbor Middle and Countryside High. Commuting is easy via McMullen Booth and US 19. Lawn maintenance is included.