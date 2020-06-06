612 WELLS COURT

Amenities

Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living. This magnificent 1,588 square feet 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath plus Den/Office, or third bedroom. 4th floor condo unit offers very bright spacious open floor plan. The huge kitchen is a chef’s dream with lots of counter space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Master bath has a large garden tub and a walk-in shower and dual sinks. Inside Laundry room also features a 2 car garage .This Complex also has a Beautiful Club House with a fully equipped kitchen for entertaining, a fitness room, a gorgeous heated pool,. A few minute walk to the grocery store and shopping centers. Just a bike ride or the ferry that takes you to Clearwater Beach which was voted the “Best Beach in the USA !”