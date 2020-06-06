All apartments in Clearwater
612 WELLS COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

612 WELLS COURT

612 Wells Court · No Longer Available
Location

612 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living. This magnificent 1,588 square feet 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath plus Den/Office, or third bedroom. 4th floor condo unit offers very bright spacious open floor plan. The huge kitchen is a chef’s dream with lots of counter space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Master bath has a large garden tub and a walk-in shower and dual sinks. Inside Laundry room also features a 2 car garage .This Complex also has a Beautiful Club House with a fully equipped kitchen for entertaining, a fitness room, a gorgeous heated pool,. A few minute walk to the grocery store and shopping centers. Just a bike ride or the ferry that takes you to Clearwater Beach which was voted the “Best Beach in the USA !”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 WELLS COURT have any available units?
612 WELLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 WELLS COURT have?
Some of 612 WELLS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 WELLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
612 WELLS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 WELLS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 612 WELLS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 612 WELLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 612 WELLS COURT does offer parking.
Does 612 WELLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 WELLS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 WELLS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 612 WELLS COURT has a pool.
Does 612 WELLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 612 WELLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 612 WELLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 WELLS COURT has units with dishwashers.
