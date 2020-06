Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

If you want to live in the heart of Downtown Clearwater minutes from the award-winning best beach in the US, and within walking distance to shopping, eateries, banks, and marina - this is it! A beautiful three-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a spacious office located on the first floor. All of the appliances are brand new including the gas water heater. The AC is one year old and the interior of the home has just been painted throughout.