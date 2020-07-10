All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 519 Mariva Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
519 Mariva Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 Mariva Ave

519 Mariva Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

519 Mariva Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CLEARWATER GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB AREA BUNGALOW FOR RENT $1,100
Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio has been completely renovated. Sitting less than 1 mile in from the ocean in a quiet neighborhood, in the city of Clearwater. This studio has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. This home is literally 5 minutes from downtown Dunedin/Honeymoon Island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,100/mo, plus security deposit and last month. Call Rose at: (305) 281-0922

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Mariva Ave have any available units?
519 Mariva Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Mariva Ave have?
Some of 519 Mariva Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Mariva Ave currently offering any rent specials?
519 Mariva Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Mariva Ave pet-friendly?
No, 519 Mariva Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 519 Mariva Ave offer parking?
Yes, 519 Mariva Ave offers parking.
Does 519 Mariva Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Mariva Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Mariva Ave have a pool?
No, 519 Mariva Ave does not have a pool.
Does 519 Mariva Ave have accessible units?
No, 519 Mariva Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Mariva Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Mariva Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa