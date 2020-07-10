519 Mariva Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CLEARWATER GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB AREA BUNGALOW FOR RENT $1,100

Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio has been completely renovated. Sitting less than 1 mile in from the ocean in a quiet neighborhood, in the city of Clearwater. This studio has been tastefully renovated and is move in ready with all appliances including washer and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. This home is literally 5 minutes from downtown Dunedin/Honeymoon Island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,100/mo, plus security deposit and last month. Call Rose at: (305) 281-0922