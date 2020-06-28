512 JASMINE WAY

Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom Townhome for yearly rental in downtown Clearwater. One bedroom/office is downstairs, 2 bedroom is on the second floor with full bathroom and walk in closet. Kitchen and living/dining area are also on the second floor. 3rd bedroom, master bedroom and laundry are on the third floor. Master bedroom is very spacious along with an En suite bathroom and walk in closet. The kitchen has granite counter tops and gas stove. There is also a 2 car garage and guest parking in the complex. This complex has a lovely resort style pool and garden like feel. Close to downtown Clearwater, Pinellas Trail and Clearwater Beach. You can walk to Publix and restaurants. Morton Plant Hospital is also very close by.