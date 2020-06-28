All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 512 JASMINE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
512 JASMINE WAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

512 JASMINE WAY

512 Jasmine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This is a 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom Townhome for yearly rental in downtown Clearwater. One bedroom/office is downstairs, 2 bedroom is on the second floor with full bathroom and walk in closet. Kitchen and living/dining area are also on the second floor. 3rd bedroom, master bedroom and laundry are on the third floor. Master bedroom is very spacious along with an En suite bathroom and walk in closet. The kitchen has granite counter tops and gas stove. There is also a 2 car garage and guest parking in the complex. This complex has a lovely resort style pool and garden like feel. Close to downtown Clearwater, Pinellas Trail and Clearwater Beach. You can walk to Publix and restaurants. Morton Plant Hospital is also very close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 JASMINE WAY have any available units?
512 JASMINE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 JASMINE WAY have?
Some of 512 JASMINE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 JASMINE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
512 JASMINE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 JASMINE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 512 JASMINE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 512 JASMINE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 512 JASMINE WAY offers parking.
Does 512 JASMINE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 JASMINE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 JASMINE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 512 JASMINE WAY has a pool.
Does 512 JASMINE WAY have accessible units?
No, 512 JASMINE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 512 JASMINE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 JASMINE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa