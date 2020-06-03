All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

51 ISLAND WAY

51 Island Way · (727) 463-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE JULY2020 and forward*WHAT A VIEW* -6month MIN-Fully Turn-Key-Live the Island Life--Stunning FULL WEST Gulf of Mexico views from this 9th floor condo. Furnished 1 bedroom unit with renovated bathroom, Master bedroom with sliding doors to your Balcony for optimum views, walk in closet, large flat screen Tv's and more. The Pool is Heated and has a spa, the poolside community dock area is always inviting . The location of this Building is quite desirable with the ability to walk to restaurants, post office, banks, grocery store etc.. Clearwater Beach has been named #1 Beach year after year. the Clearwater Aquarium, home of the famous Dolphins Winter and Hope is also located right here on your own island. Bonus* new Publix grocery right across the street.You will love calling this home, hurry before its taken .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
51 ISLAND WAY has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 51 ISLAND WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
51 ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 51 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 51 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 51 ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 51 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 ISLAND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 51 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 51 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 51 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 51 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
