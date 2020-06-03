51 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE JULY2020 and forward*WHAT A VIEW* -6month MIN-Fully Turn-Key-Live the Island Life--Stunning FULL WEST Gulf of Mexico views from this 9th floor condo. Furnished 1 bedroom unit with renovated bathroom, Master bedroom with sliding doors to your Balcony for optimum views, walk in closet, large flat screen Tv's and more. The Pool is Heated and has a spa, the poolside community dock area is always inviting . The location of this Building is quite desirable with the ability to walk to restaurants, post office, banks, grocery store etc.. Clearwater Beach has been named #1 Beach year after year. the Clearwater Aquarium, home of the famous Dolphins Winter and Hope is also located right here on your own island. Bonus* new Publix grocery right across the street.You will love calling this home, hurry before its taken .